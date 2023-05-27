Iraq Unveils $17 Billion Plan to Become Regional Transportation Hub

Islam Times - Iraq presented an ambitious plan on Saturday to establish itself as a regional transportation hub by developing its road and rail infrastructure, connecting Europe with the Persian Gulf and other countries in West Asia.

The $17 billion project, known as the "Route of Development," will span 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) from the Turkish border to the Persian Gulf in the south, once completed.Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani announced the project during a conference with representatives from Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates.Sudani emphasized that the project is seen as a cornerstone of a sustainable non-oil economy, serving Iraq's neighbors and contributing to economic integration efforts in the region.The Development Road aims to link Iraq's major commodities port on the southern coast to the Turkish border, with the goal of transforming the country's economy after years of war and crisis. It seeks to establish Iraq as a transit hub, shortening travel time between Asia and Europe to rival the Suez Canal.Farhan al-Fartousi, the director general of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, stated that the Development Road is not just a means of transportation, but also an opportunity for the development of vast areas of Iraq.The envisioned plan includes high-speed trains that can transport goods and passengers at speeds of up to 300 kilometers (186.41 miles) per hour. It also involves creating links to local industry hubs and potentially incorporating oil and gas pipelines. This project represents a significant departure from Iraq's current outdated transport network, which operates a limited number of lines with slow freight trains and a single overnight passenger train.The Grand Faw Port, which has been in development for over a decade, is halfway completed. Al-Fartousi expressed plans to reactivate the passenger transport line between Iraq and Europe, aiming to transport tourists and pilgrims to Shiite holy sites in Iraq and Mecca in Saudi Arabia for the Hajj pilgrimage.While promises of development have been made in Iraq for a long time, the country's infrastructure remains dilapidated. However, officials believe that the Development Road is different, as it is being planned during a period of relative stability that they hope can be maintained. If work begins early next year, the project is expected to be completed by 2029."This marks the beginning of Iraq's return, even if it takes a year or a decade," said Al-Fartousi, expressing hope for the country's future.