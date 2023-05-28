Two Children Killed, Three Injured in Yemen Landmine Blast

Islam Times - Two children were tragically killed and three others sustained injuries on Saturday after their car struck a landmine in Yemen's northern province of Al-Jawf, according to an unnamed local official.

The incident took place in the al-Masloub district, located approximately 143 kilometers northeast of the capital city Sanaa, while the family was traveling, the official disclosed on the condition of anonymity."Two out of the three children in the family lost their lives, while the parents and the remaining child sustained injuries," the official added.This unfortunate event comes on the heels of a recent report by the United Nations, which revealed that landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXOs) caused 121 civilian casualties in Yemen during the first quarter of 2023.The report highlighted that the majority of these casualties occurred in the governorates of Hudaydah, Al-Jawf, and Marib. The heavy rainfall experienced in these areas dislodged explosive devices, significantly increasing the likelihood of unintentional explosions.According to the report, Yemen continues to suffer from the pervasive presence of millions of landmines and UXOs scattered across its territory. This ongoing threat poses a constant risk to the lives and well-being of civilians for the foreseeable future.Saudi Arabia is widely blamed for Yemen's humanitarian catastrophe, with 80% of the population in need of aid. The kingdom launched a war in 2015 to reinstall fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, aiming to crush the Ansarullah movement, which has governed Yemen in the absence of an effective government. The war fell short of its goals, killing tens of thousands and causing a severe humanitarian crisis. Millions displaced, infrastructure destroyed. A UN-mediated ceasefire in April broke down after six months, but tensions eased with decreased casualties.