0
Monday 29 May 2023 - 20:59

Turkey’s Lira Sinks to Fresh Record Low after Erdogan Re-Elected

Story Code : 1060861
Turkey’s Lira Sinks to Fresh Record Low after Erdogan Re-Elected
The lira sank to a fresh record low on Monday, briefly touching 20.0608 against the dollar, due to a negative outlook about the incumbent’s economic policy.

Refinitiv data showed five-year CDS were trading at around 664.18 basis points, marking a 20 percent climb from the 550 basis point level prior to the Turkish run-offs.

Financial markets analysts link the currency's decline to Ankara's continuation of low-interest rates, restrictive foreign currency regulations, and high inflation.

“We have a pretty pessimistic outlook on the Turkish lira as a result of Erdogan retaining office after the election,” Wells Fargo’s Emerging Markets Economist and FX Strategist Brendan McKenna told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia.”

The markets economist and FX strategist predicts that the lira will reach a new record low of 23 against the dollar by the end of the second quarter, and then 25 as early as next year.

McKenna forecasts Turkey’s lira to continue to lose value as long as Erdogan's government continues to implement the same monetary and economic policies of past years.

Over the last five years, the Turkish lira has lost some 77 percent of its value against the dollar as Ankara pursued economic growth and export competition rather than controlling inflation.

At the same time, Erdogan opposes any increase in interest rates, pushing the view that raising interest rates increases inflation.

Analysts say that Ankara's currency policy is contrary to the principles governing a stable market.

“The current set up is just not sustainable,” said BlueBay Asset Management’s Senior EM Sovereign Strategist Timothy Ash via email. “With limited FX reserves and massively negative real interest rates the pressure on the lira is heavy.”

International market analysts warn that the combination of low interest rates and soaring inflation leads to a bleak outlook.

“If the Lira continues to plunge and inflation surges again due to the policy of inappropriately-low interest rates, we could see a repeat of the ‘flight to safety’ allocation to Turkish equities by local investors which moved the market sharply higher in 2022,” MarketVector’s CEO Steven Schoenfeld wrote in an e-mail.

According to Wells Fargo’s McKenna, "It’s a very bleak economic and markets outlook for Turkey.”

Kilicdaroglu, who had promised to fix Turkey’s faltering economy and restore democratic institutions compromised under Erdogan’s leadership, said the president's political party had mobilized all the means of the state against him in the "most unfair election".

Erdogan won the presidential race with just over 52 percent of the vote while Kilicdaroglu bagged nearly 48 percent of the ballots. He has said that controlling inflation is now the most important issue he wants to address urgently.

"If they continue with low interest rates, as Erdogan has signaled, the only other option is stricter capital controls," warns Selva Demiralp, professor of economics at Koc University in Istanbul.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
29 May 2023
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
29 May 2023
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
29 May 2023
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
28 May 2023
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
28 May 2023
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
28 May 2023
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
27 May 2023
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
27 May 2023
Kissinger: NATO’s “Grave Mistake’” Led to Ukraine Conflict
Kissinger: NATO’s “Grave Mistake’” Led to Ukraine Conflict
27 May 2023
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
26 May 2023
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
26 May 2023
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
26 May 2023