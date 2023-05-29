0
Monday 29 May 2023 - 21:17

Arab League Urges Int’l Community to Protect Palestinian Kids

Story Code : 1060877
Arab League Urges Int’l Community to Protect Palestinian Kids
This came in the remarks of Arab League's Assistant Secretary General and Head of Social Affairs Sector, Haifa abu Ghazaleh, made during the inauguration of a virtual conference on the flagrant violations on children during armed conflicts held on Sunday.

Many ambassadors, ministers, representatives of states and NGOs attended the conference, which was held in cooperation with Qatar.

Abu Ghazaleh stressed on the importance of ending violations on children during the armed conflict resulted from the humanitarian crises in the Arab world.

"The international community must take serious action and stop Israeli violations on Palestinian children, protect them and guarantee their safety," she said, the Middle East Monitor reported.

She added: "The international community must hold accountable those responsible for those violations and guarantee their prosecution for their crimes."

Deputy Palestinian Minister of Social Development. Asem Khamees, said, "The number of Palestinian children who are prisoners inside Israeli jails has reached 170; all of them subjected to different forms of violations and torture."

Khamees added, "The Israeli occupation detained 7,500 Palestinian children between 2015 and 2020."
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
29 May 2023
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
29 May 2023
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
29 May 2023
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
28 May 2023
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
Israel Too Weak to Be Able to Cope with Hezbollah: Analyst
28 May 2023
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
Iran Police Blame Taliban for Eruption of Border Clash
28 May 2023
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
Bomb Explosion in Iraq Leaves Several Killed, Injured
27 May 2023
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
Russia Warns US, UK “Tempting Fate” by Sending Warships to Black Sea
27 May 2023
Kissinger: NATO’s “Grave Mistake’” Led to Ukraine Conflict
Kissinger: NATO’s “Grave Mistake’” Led to Ukraine Conflict
27 May 2023
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
US: New Jersey’s Islamophobia Incidents Increase by Nearly 50%
26 May 2023
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
South Korea, US Hold Live-Fire Drills, Prepare for Full-Scale Attack
26 May 2023
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
Russia, N. Korea Working on System of Settlements in Rubles
26 May 2023