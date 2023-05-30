Ilham Aliyev True Friend of Israel: Herzog

Islam Times - The head of the Israeli regime Isaac Herzog says that the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is a true friend of the Israeli regime.

Herzog, who is on a two-day visit to Baku, in a tweet dubbed Azerbaijan as a valuable strategic partner.Aliyev greeted Herzog at the Azerbaijani Presidential Residence and held a bilateral meeting with the Zionist regime's head on Tuesday.Posting several tweets after being welcomed by Aliyev, the head of the Israeli regime wrote, "I thank my friend, president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, @presidentaz, a true friend of Israel, for the warm welcome in his palace.""Israel views Azerbaijan as a valuable strategic partner and an anchor of regional stability," he claimed."The relations between our governments are a role model for other countries who choose the path of peace and cooperation, and an example of friendly relations between Muslims and Jews," Herzog asserted.Relations between Azerbaijan and the Zionist regime got warmer following the opening of the Baku embassy in occupied Palestine.