Palestinian Resistance Launches Fresh Missile Test in Gaza

Islam Times - Palestinian Resistance forces carried out a new missile test on the coast of Gaza on Tuesday.

During the test, several missiles were fired from the coast of Gaza toward the sea.In recent years, the Palestinian Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip have been conducting missile tests from the Gaza coast in order to increase their military forces and maintain their readiness.Recently, the Resistance has been able to target most of the occupied territories with its missiles, surprising the Zionist regime in the Battle of Saif al-Quds.The conflict between the Palestinians and the occupiers has escalated recently since the start of the holy month of Ramadan following the Israeli regime's assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy al-Quds city.