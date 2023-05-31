0
Wednesday 31 May 2023 - 10:53

Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago

Story Code : 1061159
The statement came as the ministry revealed it had withdrawn its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces [CMF].

“As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces,” the statement explained.

According to the CMF website, the organization is a “multinational maritime partnership which exists to uphold the Rules-Based International Order [RBIO] by countering illicit non-state actors on the high seas and promoting security, stability, and prosperity across international waters.”

The UAE’s MoFA statement concluded that the UAE remained committed to responsibly ensuring the safety of navigation in its seas, in accordance with international law.
