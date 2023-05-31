War Minister Gallant Meets US CENTCOM Cmdr. to Discuss IOF Drills

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity’s War Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday evening met with US CENTCOM Commander General Michael “Erik” Kurilla to brief him on the launch of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] exercise “Firm Hand”.

“Minister Gallant also raised the importance of joint exercises between the US and ‘Israel’, and in further deepening cooperation between the respective militaries and 'defense' establishments,” the statement said.

Gallant, who hosted Kurilla at the ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, “emphasized the importance of US involvement in ensuring stability and expanding the circle of peace in the Middle East.”

Last month, Kurilla visited the “Israeli” entity to discuss with Gallant “developing regional challenges,” with a focus on the so-called Iranian threat.

The drills simulate a “multi-front threat” to the “Israeli” entity, according to an official statement.