0
Wednesday 31 May 2023 - 20:52

War Minister Gallant Meets US CENTCOM Cmdr. to Discuss IOF Drills

Story Code : 1061266
War Minister Gallant Meets US CENTCOM Cmdr. to Discuss IOF Drills
The drills simulate a “multi-front threat” to the “Israeli” entity, according to an official statement.
 
“Minister Gallant also raised the importance of joint exercises between the US and ‘Israel’, and in further deepening cooperation between the respective militaries and 'defense' establishments,” the statement said.
 
Gallant, who hosted Kurilla at the ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, “emphasized the importance of US involvement in ensuring stability and expanding the circle of peace in the Middle East.”
 
Last month, Kurilla visited the “Israeli” entity to discuss with Gallant “developing regional challenges,” with a focus on the so-called Iranian threat.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus
29 May 2023
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
Nearly 1.4 mln People Displaced in Sudan since Civil War Erupted, UN Report Says
29 May 2023
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
Japan: North Korea Says Will Launch Military Satellite Next Week
29 May 2023
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
Suicide Bombing Targets Security Convoy in Pakistan, 22 Personnel Injured
28 May 2023