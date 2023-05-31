0
Wednesday 31 May 2023 - 21:27

US Looking to Oman to Broker New Iran Nuclear Talks: Report

The report in Axios came some nine months after indirect talks aimed at reenergizing the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
 
According to Axios, which cited US, Israeli and European officials, Biden’s special envoy to the Middle East Brett McGurk made a secret visit to Muscat, Oman, in early May while in the region for public trips to the Zionist entity and Saudi Arabia.
 
The “US is working with the Omanis on the Iranian issue,” a European diplomat was quoted as saying.
 
Israeli officials quoted by the outlet expressed concerns that Washington was exploring talks for an interim agreement aimed at reducing regional tensions but that could leave some nuclear enrichment activity intact.
 
“The Americans want a time-out,” an Israeli official told Axios.
 
The US has repeatedly denied pursuing such a pact.
 
“There is no US discussion of an interim deal and no discussion of sanctions relief, or closing safeguards cases,” a spokesperson for the US National Security Council was quoted as saying.
