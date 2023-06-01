0
Thursday 1 June 2023 - 12:29

Raisi: Resistance key To Iran’s Progress

Story Code : 1061375
Addressing a gathering of the heads of Iranian diplomatic missions in Tehran, Raisi said his government pursues a policy of cooperation with all the countries that are dealing with Tehran in good faith.

However, he added, Iran puts up resistance in the face of the states that are showing enmity towards the country.

“We believe that resistance, not retreat and surrender, is the country’s way to progress. Therefore, we will never retreat from our principles. Of course, strengthening deterrence is among our major policies,” he asserted.

The Iranian President further expressed his country’s readiness to interact with European countries, which had miscalculated about last year’s foreign-backed riots, if they correct their calculations and prove their good will.

A new report by Iran’s High Council for Human Rights sheds light on the role of foreign spy agencies in the murder of police and security forces during recent riots in Iran.

Also, in his remarks, Raisi rejected as “completely wrong” the perception that many countries are not willing to cooperate with Tehran due to sanctions.

Speaking at the event, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said his department is seriously following the path of neutralizing the West's oppressive sanctions against the Islamic Republic, noting that the diplomatic path for their removal is also open.
