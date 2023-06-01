0
Thursday 1 June 2023 - 21:19

Amazon to Pay out $30.8m over Spying on Customers

Story Code : 1061470
Amazon to Pay out $30.8m over Spying on Customers
The tech giant agreed to pay out $5.8m after the US Federal Trade Commission [FTC] said a former Amazon employee had spied on female customers for months in 2017 using Ring security cameras placed in bedrooms and bathrooms.

Amazon agreed to a separate $25m settlement over allegations it violated children’s privacy by failing to delete audio captured by Alexa smart speaker recordings when requested by parents and keeping the recordings longer than necessary.

Samuel Levine, the director of FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said Amazon had “sacrificed privacy for profits.”

“Ring’s disregard for privacy and security exposed consumers to spying and harassment,” Levine said in a statement on Wednesday.

Amazon said it disagreed with the FTC’s characterizations and denied breaking the law but that settlements would put the matter behind it.

“Our devices and services are built to protect customers’ privacy, and to provide customers with control over their experience,” the Seattle-based company said.

Ring, which is owned by Amazon, said it had “promptly addressed these issues on its own years ago, well before the FTC began its inquiry.”

Under orders proposed by the FTC, Ring would delete any data that was viewed unlawfully and introduce security features including multifactor authentication, while Amazon would not use deleted geolocation and voice information for its products and would establish a privacy program for using geolocation.
Comment


Featured Stories
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
1 June 2023
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
1 June 2023
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
31 May 2023
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023