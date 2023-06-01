INSS Chief: Iran has Enough Fissile Material for 7 Nuclear Bombs!

Islam Times - The founder and president of the “Israeli” Institute of National Security Studies [INSS], David Albright, cautioned that that Iran can produce an atomic bomb almost immediately.

He further warned that the Islamic Republic is nearing the point of using all of its enriched uranium stockpile and would be able to have seven bombs in a span of six months.Albright, who is a physicist claimed that the advanced centrifuges able to quickly enrich uranium to the 90% needed for nuclear weapons would be placed in the tunnels' deepest end, allowing Iran to be unstoppable in breaking through to nuclear capacity.Restrictions in the 2015 nuclear deal ensured Iran would need a year or so to produce enough material for a bomb. Now, experts believe, it could do so immediately.Albright's team believes Iran can enrich its uranium to the level needed for a bomb within 12 days. All it would need is three cascades of advanced centrifuges and half of its stockpile of uranium enriched to 60%. They also believe Iran could use its enriched uranium to increase its enrichment to 90% sufficient to make four nuclear devices within one month and two additional devices two months later.This does not mean Iran plans to become a nuclear state yet because it still does not have the missiles needed to deliver the bombs, but Albright said it could more or less produce nuclear weapons on demand.