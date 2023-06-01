0
Thursday 1 June 2023 - 21:36

Erdogan Formally Declared Winner of Turkish Presidential Vote: Supreme Election Council

Story Code : 1061482
Erdogan Formally Declared Winner of Turkish Presidential Vote: Supreme Election Council
"The (Supreme Election) Council has considered all objections regarding the election’s results," Yener said. "The final results of the runoff round of the election have been sent to the official (government) newspaper for publication," TASS reported.

"In line with the final results, Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured 52.18% of the vote and was confirmed as the elected president of Turkey," the SEC head added.

Yener reported that the turnout in the second round of the election, held on May 28, stood at 85.72% in Turkey proper, and at 56.34% among Turks living abroad. The overall turnout amounted to 84.15%, with 54.02 million voters casting ballots.

Erdogan secured 27.83 million votes, while his runoff opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu scored 47.82%, or 25.5 million votes.

Therefore, Erdogan, 69, has been officially declared as the newly re-elected president of Turkey and, in line with protocol, will be sworn in on June 3 at a ceremony in parliament and will then formally assume office.

Omer Celik, a spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said earlier that Erdogan was likely to announce the make-up of his new cabinet immediately after taking the presidential oath of office. Only three ministers from the current cabinet are expected to retain their posts, specifically the incumbent ministers of foreign affairs, interior and defense.
Comment


Featured Stories
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
1 June 2023
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
1 June 2023
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
31 May 2023
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023