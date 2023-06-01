Erdogan Formally Declared Winner of Turkish Presidential Vote: Supreme Election Council

Islam Times - Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been formally declared the winner of the second, runoff round of Turkey’s presidential election on May 28, the head of Turkey's Supreme Election Council (SEC), Ahmet Yener, said in an interview with local TV broadcasters on Thursday.

"The (Supreme Election) Council has considered all objections regarding the election’s results," Yener said. "The final results of the runoff round of the election have been sent to the official (government) newspaper for publication," TASS reported."In line with the final results, Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured 52.18% of the vote and was confirmed as the elected president of Turkey," the SEC head added.Yener reported that the turnout in the second round of the election, held on May 28, stood at 85.72% in Turkey proper, and at 56.34% among Turks living abroad. The overall turnout amounted to 84.15%, with 54.02 million voters casting ballots.Erdogan secured 27.83 million votes, while his runoff opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu scored 47.82%, or 25.5 million votes.Therefore, Erdogan, 69, has been officially declared as the newly re-elected president of Turkey and, in line with protocol, will be sworn in on June 3 at a ceremony in parliament and will then formally assume office.Omer Celik, a spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), said earlier that Erdogan was likely to announce the make-up of his new cabinet immediately after taking the presidential oath of office. Only three ministers from the current cabinet are expected to retain their posts, specifically the incumbent ministers of foreign affairs, interior and defense.