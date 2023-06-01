0
Thursday 1 June 2023 - 21:41

Nouri Breaks Record of Solitary Confinement in Sweden

Story Code : 1061485
Swedish daily newspaper Aftonbladet, quoting his lawyer Thomas Bodstrom, reported on Wednesday that Nouri has now spent 1,295 days (by the end of May) in a 7-square-meter cell and is separated from other prisoners, Press TV reported.

He is currently the person with the longest time of imprisonment in solitary confinement in Sweden, Bodstrom said, describing him “the most isolated prisoner” in the history of the country.

Bodstrom noted that the 62-year-old Iranian citizen has met his family several times in the past, but now he is not allowed to meet and contact them.

"We had to spend a lot of time and energy for Nouri to even be allowed to talk to his Iranian lawyer, which is completely meaningless," he said.

According to Press TV, Nouri was arrested upon arrival at Stockholm Airport in November 2019 and was immediately imprisoned.

He was put on trial on unfounded allegations staged against him by elements representing the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group that has openly boasted about carrying out terrorist operations against Iranian officials and civilians perceived to be supporters of the government. 

The terrorist group had falsely claimed that Nouri was involved in the execution and torture of MKO members in 1988, baseless charges he has vehemently rejected.

Last July, a Swedish court sentenced Nouri to life imprisonment. The court, which was described by Iran as illegitimate in the first place, convicted Nouri of "war crimes and crimes against humanity" entirely based on claims made by MKO terrorists living in exile across Europe.

He has been placed in solitary confinement since his illegal arrest.
