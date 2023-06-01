Islam Times - Militants attacked a Pakistani security post near the country's border with Iran on Thursday, triggering a shootout that killed two soldiers, the military said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the area of Singwan in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province.According to ABC News, the military said the two slain troops “embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely against the terrorists.”The military launched a search and Iranian authorities were alerted to watch for the assailants trying to escape, the statement said.According to the American media report, the Iranian Embassy in the Pakistani capital condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the two soldiers. In a post on Twitter, it urged for cooperation between the two neighboring countries "to combat terrorism.”Last month, five Iranian border guards were killed (martyred) in a clash with an unknown armed group (terrorists) near the Pakistani border. Militants often target Pakistani and Iranian border guards in the region, the reported further said.