0
Thursday 1 June 2023 - 21:43

Pakistan's Military Says 2 Soldiers Killed in Border Attack

Story Code : 1061486
Pakistan
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack in the area of Singwan in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province.

According to ABC News, the military said the two slain troops “embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely against the terrorists.”

The military launched a search and Iranian authorities were alerted to watch for the assailants trying to escape, the statement said.

According to the American media report, the Iranian Embassy in the Pakistani capital condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the two soldiers. In a post on Twitter, it urged for cooperation between the two neighboring countries "to combat terrorism.”

Last month, five Iranian border guards were killed (martyred) in a clash with an unknown armed group (terrorists) near the Pakistani border. Militants often target Pakistani and Iranian border guards in the region, the reported further said.
Comment


Featured Stories
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
1 June 2023
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
1 June 2023
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
31 May 2023
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill
30 May 2023
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
Saudi Regime Executes Two Bahraini Activists After Eight Years of Detention
30 May 2023
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
N Korea Launches Reconnaissance Satellite To Monitor US Activities
30 May 2023
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
Ayatolla Khamenei Meets Sultan of Oman
29 May 2023