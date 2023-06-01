Eight Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of Russian Region

Islam Times - Eight people sustained injuries in the early hours of Thursday in Russia’s Belgorod Region as a result of Ukrainian shelling, Russian media cited Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov as saying.

Local media in Russian quoted Governor of Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov as saying that Eight people were injured in the early hours of Thursday in Russia’s Belgorod Region as a result of Ukrainian shelling.According to RT, he claimed Kyiv’s forces did not cross the border in the attack.In a Telegram post on Thursday, Gladkov wrote that several towns along the border with Ukraine, particularly Shebekino, came under “massive” bombardment overnight.Local authorities are preparing to evacuate residents once the shelling relents, he stated, adding that several hundred women and children would be relocated to other regions by the end of the week.In a number of overnight posts, Gladkov detailed that at least three people had been hospitalized. He revealed that one man had lost his “left upper limb” and was in critical condition, with another suffering concussion.One household and one administrative building caught fire after being shelled, and multiple other buildings sustained superficial damage.Shebekino, which is located approximately 20km (12.4 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border, has repeatedly come under artillery and rocket fire since Russia launched its military operation in February 2022.More than 200 projectiles were fired at the town and the surrounding areas on Tuesday alone, killing one person and injuring two, according to Gladkov.Last month, neo-Nazi affiliated Ukrainian armed units comprised of Russian citizens conducted sorties into Belgorod Region.Two groups, named the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK) claimed responsibility for the incursion.