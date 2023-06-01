0
Thursday 1 June 2023 - 22:10

Explosive Device Found at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv

Explosive Device Found at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv
Zionist regime newspaper “Yedioth Ahronoth” explained that the package was found inside a car at the airport.

“But at this stage there is no impact on the airport’s traffic and flight schedule,” the report added.

“Because of the discovery of the device, part of the parking lot inside Ben Gurion Airport has been closed,,” the Ynet further said on Wednesday evening, according to other media.

The report added that it was a criminal incident and it was believed that the reason for it was a row between two criminals.

Recently, the security forces at Ben-Gurion Airport announced the discovery of an artillery magazine that looked very similar to a bomb.
