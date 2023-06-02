0
Friday 2 June 2023 - 11:33

“Israeli” Security Cabinet to Convene: Threat of Multi-Front War with Iran, Hezbollah

Story Code : 1061537
“Israeli” Security Cabinet to Convene: Threat of Multi-Front War with Iran, Hezbollah
According to “Israeli” channel 12, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Gallant will also hold a security assessment before the security cabinet meets Sunday.

The meetings were set up amid escalated tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and “Israeli” warnings that a broad conflict could break out over the issue.

“I hear all the reports about Iran, so I have a sharp, clear message for Iran and the international community: 'Israel' will do what it must to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear bomb,” Netanyahu said in a short video message.

Speaking at a military ceremony, Gallant responded to what his office called “recent developments regarding the Iranian nuclear issue.”

“The dangers facing ‘Israel’ are intensifying and we may be required to fulfill our duty in order to protect the integrity of ‘Israel’ and especially the future of the Jewish people,” Gallant said.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
2 June 2023
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
2 June 2023
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
2 June 2023
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
1 June 2023
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
1 June 2023
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
1 June 2023
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
31 May 2023
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
US Targets Chinese and Mexican Companies
31 May 2023
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump: Poll
31 May 2023
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
31 May 2023
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon: IRGC
30 May 2023