Saturday 3 June 2023 - 21:03

Hungary Denies “Israeli” Claim of Embassy Move to Occupied Al-Quds

Story Code : 1061848
Hungary Denies “Israeli” Claim of Embassy Move to Occupied Al-Quds
Hungary's ambassador to Tel Aviv Levente Benko rejected a recent declaration by “Israeli” foreign minister Eli Cohen that Budapest intended to relocate its embassy to Al-Quds, emphasizing that the EU country has only been running a trade office in the occupied city and “no decision has so far been made on any further steps.”
 
Benko was responding to Cohen’s remarks on Wednesday during a visit to Budapest’s Chabad synagogue, claiming that Hungary would be the first EU nation to move its embassy to Al-Quds.
 
“Hungary supports us in the international arena,” Cohen proclaimed. “More good news is that in a number of weeks, Hungary will be the first EU state to announce that it is moving its embassy to ‘Jerusalem’."
 
The development also came despite total rejection of the idea by Hungarian President Katalin Novak back in March in response to similar claims mentioned in the “Israeli” press, saying: "In Hungary, a decision so far has not been made on moving our embassy in ‘Israel’."
