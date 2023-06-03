0
Saturday 3 June 2023 - 21:24

186th Meeting of OPEC Kicks Off in Vienna

Story Code : 1061863
186th Meeting of OPEC Kicks Off in Vienna
The 49th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will also be held on Sunday in Vienna.
 
The meeting will be headed by Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Antonio Oburo Ondo.
 
The inaugural ceremony of the 35th OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (OPEC+) will be held on Sunday with the participation of heads of missions of the member states, OPEC secretary general and representatives of the media.
 
The Iranian delegation will be headed by Amir Hossein Zamaninia, Iran’s representative in OPEC Executive Board, and will take part in the meetings on behalf of Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
Turkey: Erdogan to Be Sworn in for 3rd Term As President
3 June 2023
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
Iran’s Armed Forces, IRGC Stress commitment to Imam Khomeini’s Ideals
3 June 2023
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
Iran: SCO, BRICS Can Help Establish New World Order
2 June 2023
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks
2 June 2023
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
Cuban President: Time to End US Dollar’s Hegemony
2 June 2023
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
US Student Faces Death Threats after Condemning “Israel”
2 June 2023
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
IAEA Closes File on Nuclear Site in Iran
1 June 2023
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
US Announces $300m Arms Package for Ukraine
1 June 2023
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
Australian Court: Elite Soldier Killed Afghans
1 June 2023
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
FSB: CIA Hacked IPhones of Diplomats in Russia
1 June 2023
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria
31 May 2023