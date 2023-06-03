186th Meeting of OPEC Kicks Off in Vienna

Islam Times - The 186th meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) started at the venue of OPEC’s headquarters in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Saturday.

The meeting will be headed by Equatorial Guinea’s Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Antonio Oburo Ondo.

The inaugural ceremony of the 35th OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (OPEC+) will be held on Sunday with the participation of heads of missions of the member states, OPEC secretary general and representatives of the media.

The Iranian delegation will be headed by Amir Hossein Zamaninia, Iran’s representative in OPEC Executive Board, and will take part in the meetings on behalf of Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji.

The 49th Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will also be held on Sunday in Vienna.