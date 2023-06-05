0
Monday 5 June 2023 - 22:27

6 Injured in Bomb Blast in Myanmar's Yangon

The explosion occurred at around 12 p.m. local time on Monday at the third floor of a tax office of the Internal Revenue Department in Kyauktada Township in Yangon, it said.

The information team reported that a man came to the third floor of the tax office, left a package near the seats for the public before going downstairs. The package bomb blew off later on.

"At the time of the explosion, six women who were sitting at the office suffered minor injuries and are being treated at the Yangon General Hospital," a police officer in Yangon told Xinhua.

An investigation is underway for locating and arresting the perpetrator, he said.
