0
Tuesday 6 June 2023 - 12:29

IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile

Story Code : 1062260
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
'Fattah' hypersonic ballistic missile has been produced by IRGC Aerospace Force specialists.

It has a range of 1,400 kilometers and is able to pass through all missile defense systems and destroy these systems.

The unveiling ceremony was held on Tuesday morning in the presence of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Chief Commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami and the Commander of the IRG Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.

IRG Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile [Photos]
 
IRG Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile [Photos]
 
IRG Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile [Photos]
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile
6 June 2023
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
Hundreds of US Journos Protest Top-level Mismanagement
6 June 2023
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
Hydroelectric Dam in Kherson Partially Destroyed in Ukrainian Shelling
6 June 2023
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
Russian Official: Kiev Renews Push in Donbass
5 June 2023
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
Maduro in Saudi Arabia for Official Visit
5 June 2023
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
Iran Presidential Aide Urges Enhanced Religious Diplomacy to Cure Muslim Woes
5 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
‘Israeli’ Regime Kidnaps 22 Palestinians from Occupied West Bank
5 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
Imam Khomeini Changed Iran, Muslim Ummah, World, Leader Says
4 June 2023
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
Imam Khomeini Constructed Political Identity with Islam as Focal Point
By Xavier Villar
3 June 2023
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
#KhomeiniForAll: Netizens Pay Tribute to the ‘Greatest Revolutionary’
By Syed Zafar Mehdi
3 June 2023
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
China Opposes NATO’s Labeling It ‘A Threat’
3 June 2023
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
Putin: Certain Ill-Wishers Are Trying to Destabilize Russia
3 June 2023