IRGC Aerospace Force Unveils First Hypersonic Missile

Islam Times - The Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] unveiled a hypersonic missile, named Fattah [conqueror].

'Fattah' hypersonic ballistic missile has been produced by IRGC Aerospace Force specialists.It has a range of 1,400 kilometers and is able to pass through all missile defense systems and destroy these systems.The unveiling ceremony was held on Tuesday morning in the presence of Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi, Chief Commander of the IRGC Major General Hossein Salami and the Commander of the IRG Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh.