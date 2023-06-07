Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator

Islam Times - The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations Riyad Mansour urged the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to add “Israel” to the list of parties responsible for grave violations against children.

Mansour made the plea on Tuesday at the international conference on protecting children in armed conflict, which was held in the Norwegian capital of Oslo.He said that adding the Tele Aviv entity to the UN’s annual “list of shame,” which includes governments and armed groups that commit grave abuses against children, will act as a deterrence.The envoy further urged UN member states to support the moral, political and legal measure against “Israel”, saying it is a necessary and important step towards protecting children during conflicts.Those included in the blacklist may be subject to Security Council sanctions for their violations and must sign and implement a UN action plan to end their violations in order to be removed from the list.Also, in his remarks Mansour predicted that 2023 would be deadlier than the previous year, citing the killing of more than 20 Palestinian children by “Israeli” forces in the occupied West Bank.The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] has called 2022 the deadliest year for the Palestinians in the West Bank since 2006, with over 40 slain Palestinian children.On Monday, three-year-old Palestinian boy Mohammed Al-Tamimi was martyred in hospital, four days after he was shot in the head by “Israeli” soldiers during a raid in the village of Nabi Saleh, near the city of Ramallah.The toddler is the youngest Palestinian to have been martyred by the occupation forces in the West Bank.