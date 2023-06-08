0
Thursday 8 June 2023 - 21:52

US House Republicans Cancel Vote to Hold FBI Director in Contempt

Story Code : 1062771
The House Oversight and Accountability Committee had been set to vote over accusations that Wray and his agency refused to provide an unclassified document being sought by the panel's Republicans, Reuters reported.

The committee said in a written statement that the hearing had been removed from Thursday's schedule after the FBI "caved and is now allowing all members of the Oversight and Accountability Committee to review this unclassified record."

Committee Chairman James Comer has said the document relates to "a trusted, highly credible informant" with information that Biden was "involved in a criminal bribery scheme." He has not provided further details.

The White House has said Biden has not committed any wrongdoing and has accused Comer of spreading "thin innuendo to try to damage the president politically."
