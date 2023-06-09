0
Friday 9 June 2023 - 08:58

Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation

Story Code : 1062819
Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation
Netanyahu “expressed his appreciation for the military and intelligence cooperation between ‘Israel’ and the United States, which is at an all-time high.”

“The two discussed the challenges and opportunities in the region,” it continued, adding that Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for the “frank talks that took place recently in Washington.”

Last week, an “Israeli” delegation led by the so-called “National” Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer visited Washington.

The “Israeli” prime minister reiterated his “consistent position that returning to the nuclear agreement with Iran will not stop the Iranian nuclear program and no settlement with Iran will bind ‘Israel’ from doing everything to ‘defend’ itself.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
MBS Threatened to Inflict ‘Major’ Economic Pain on US Amid Oil Feud
MBS Threatened to Inflict ‘Major’ Economic Pain on US Amid Oil Feud
9 June 2023
Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation
Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation
9 June 2023
US to Send New $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
US to Send New $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
9 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
8 June 2023
IAEA Issues Warning About Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
IAEA Issues Warning About Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
8 June 2023
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
8 June 2023
NATO May Send Troops to Ukraine
NATO May Send Troops to Ukraine
8 June 2023
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
7 June 2023
Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator
Palestine to UN: Blacklist ‘Israel’ As Child Rights Violator
7 June 2023
Russia Holds West Responsible for Dam Disaster
Russia Holds West Responsible for Dam Disaster
7 June 2023
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
Iran Reopens Embassy in Saudi Arabia
7 June 2023
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
Palestinian Toddler Killed By ‘Israeli’ Soldiers Laid to Rest
6 June 2023