Friday 9 June 2023 - 21:28

Russia to Participate in China’s Military Exercises in 2023

Russia to Participate in China's Military Exercises in 2023
General Liu Zhenli, chief of staff of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission, spoke by phone with Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.

"The sides exchanged views on the implementation of the consensus that had been reached by the heads of the two states and the deepening of cooperation between the military of the two countries," the statement said. "The sides jointly reaffirmed that Russia, responding to an invitation, will take part in the North. Interaction-2023 exercises organized by China."

The Chinese ministry didn’t elaborate on the matter, according to TASS.

The Chinese Defense Ministry on Tuesday said that Russian Aerospace Forces and the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force conducted their sixth joint air patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu said at the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore on June 4th that the China would continue to deepen bilateral and multilateral exchanges as part of international military cooperation and participate in joint military exercises with Russia and other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.
