Saudi Arabia and Reasons for Recoiling from US

Islam Times - American sources reported that Saudi Arabia has opposed the US demands for getting away from China and Russia, stressing the independence of the Saudi foreign policy.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken visited Saudi Arabia this week and met with Saudi officials. Blinken is the second senior American official to visit Saudi Arabia in less than a month. Last month, Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser of the White House, also had a trip to Riyadh to talk with Saudi officials.The two American top officials visited Saudi Arabia with pre-determined goals and agendas. The White House was dissatisfied with Saudi Arabia's stances toward the Ukrainian war, its approach to Russia and China, decreasing oil production in OPEC, the restoration of ties with Iran, and finally the return of Syria to the Arab League.At a joint press conference with Blinken, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said that China is the US largest trading partner, so naturally the US will have a lot of interaction with China."The Times newspaper also said that Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman and his assistances noted that they have not skew to advocate a special party in the global disputes and that they are ready to focus on the benefits of maintaining strong relationships with either of the parties.The important point is that the Saudi media also followed the country's authorities and did not welcome the American officials' visit to Riyadh.Blinken's meetings with Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, and the foreign ministers of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council were not welcomed by the media including Al-Watan and Okaz newspapers, as two important Saudi newspapers, did not cover the meeting on their front pages.But why has Saudi Arabia adopted independence from the US, with a clear turn in its foreign policy?The main reason for such a policy is the fact that Riyadh has found out that the US does not see Saudi Arabia as an ally, but considers Saudi Arabia as a tool for serving its interests.Despite the heavy costs Saudi Arabia paid to implement the US desired foreign policies, the US did not defend the country in due time but put it under pressure. Therefore, Saudi Arabia, which was humiliated by the Trump administration and recently by Biden's, is determined to revive its tarnished reputation as the greatest Arab power.Furthermore, Mohammed bin Salman, who is the main chance to take power as the King of Saudi Arabia, does not see the support of the US and is aware of the fact that the current American administration is against his kingdom.