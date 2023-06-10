0
Saturday 10 June 2023 - 10:55

At Least 27, Mainly Children, Killed in Ordnance Blast in Somalia

Story Code : 1063039
At Least 27, Mainly Children, Killed in Ordnance Blast in Somalia
Earlier, officials and residents confirmed to Reuters that the death toll stood at 20.

"This disaster happened today near Qoryoley town. They were playing with a mortar shell that did not go off. It exploded on them. Twenty of them died and others are injured," Abdi Ahmed, deputy district commissioner of Qoryoley told reporters earlier.

"We request the government and aid agencies to clear mines and shells from the area," he added.

Residents said that the unexploded shells, which were being played with by the children, were used by the warring factions in Somalia.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Ansarullah Warns Saudi Arabia against Turning Yemen Into Nuclear Waste Dump
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
Lebanese MP Says After “Israeli” Violations: Lebanon Prepared for Any Potential Escalation
10 June 2023
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
12m Americans Believe Violence Is Justified to Restore Trump to Power
10 June 2023
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
Local Officials: Ukraine Tried to Attack Nuke Power Plant
10 June 2023
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
Major Cyberattack Targets ‘Israeli’ Government Websites
9 June 2023
MBS Threatened to Inflict ‘Major’ Economic Pain on US Amid Oil Feud
MBS Threatened to Inflict ‘Major’ Economic Pain on US Amid Oil Feud
9 June 2023
Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation
Devil’s Alliance: Netanyahu, Blinken Talk Military, Intelligence Cooperation
9 June 2023
US to Send New $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
US to Send New $2 Billion Military Aid for Ukraine
9 June 2023
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
‘Israeli’ Demolition Campaign Will Never Break Palestinian Resolve: Hamas
8 June 2023
IAEA Issues Warning About Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
IAEA Issues Warning About Europe’s Largest Nuclear Plant
8 June 2023
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
Putin Discusses “Joint Projects” with Saudi Crown Prince
8 June 2023
NATO May Send Troops to Ukraine
NATO May Send Troops to Ukraine
8 June 2023
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
Blinken Discusses ‘Israel’ Normalization With MBS
7 June 2023