0
Friday 22 September 2023 - 21:56

Sheikh Qassem: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Rifles Confirm Palestine Will Be Liberated

Story Code : 1083329
Sheikh Qassem: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Rifles Confirm Palestine Will Be Liberated
Addressing a ceremony held by Ghoubeiry Municipality on the 41th anniversary of the massacre, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the Palestinian Resistance fighters’ rifles confirm Palestine will be liberated.

His eminence also affirmed that the Israeli aggression can never be confronted except through the Resistance weaponry.

Sheikh Qassem noted that the normalization of ties with the Israeli enemy is an act of treachery because it grants ‘Israel’ a certificate of good conduct that covers its crimes.
Comment


Featured Stories
MBS said ‘Bad Laws’ Led to A Death Sentence for Tweets. They’re His Laws
MBS said ‘Bad Laws’ Led to A Death Sentence for Tweets. They’re His Laws
Top US Senator: Zelensky Says Ukraine May Lose
Top US Senator: Zelensky Says Ukraine May Lose
22 September 2023
Syrian President Makes Historic Visit to China, Aiming to Strengthen Relations
Syrian President Makes Historic Visit to China, Aiming to Strengthen Relations
22 September 2023
Report: “Israeli”, Saudi Officials Held Secret Meeting to Discuss Normalization
Report: “Israeli”, Saudi Officials Held Secret Meeting to Discuss Normalization
22 September 2023
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
Algeria Urges Vote on Granting Full UN Membership to Palestine
21 September 2023
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
Zionists After Tarnishing Image of Judaism: Raisi
21 September 2023
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
Guantanamo Forever Prisoner Files Lawsuit against CIA torture Architects
21 September 2023
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
Lavrov: West Has ‘No Honest Arguments’ on Ukraine
21 September 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
Ayatollah Khamenei: People Discovered Iran’s Huge Capabilities During Sacred Defense Era
20 September 2023
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
NYT: US, Saudi Arabia Discuss Security Pact Amid Normalization Push with ‘Israel’
20 September 2023
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
Raisi at UN: Global Americanization Project Has Failed
20 September 2023
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
Ansarullah Upbeat About Yemen Peace Talks with Saudi Arabia
20 September 2023
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
Israeli Railroad Network Reportedly Targeted in Cyberattack
17 September 2023