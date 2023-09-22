Sheikh Qassem: Palestinian Resistance Fighters’ Rifles Confirm Palestine Will Be Liberated

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem indicated that Sabra and Shatila massacre stigmatizes the Zionist entity, its Lebanese collaborators, and the states which covered it.

Addressing a ceremony held by Ghoubeiry Municipality on the 41th anniversary of the massacre, Sheikh Qassem stressed that the Palestinian Resistance fighters’ rifles confirm Palestine will be liberated.His eminence also affirmed that the Israeli aggression can never be confronted except through the Resistance weaponry.Sheikh Qassem noted that the normalization of ties with the Israeli enemy is an act of treachery because it grants ‘Israel’ a certificate of good conduct that covers its crimes.