UAE Actively Trying to Obstruct Yemen Peace Talks: Report

Islam Times - Signs of an impending agreement with Saudi Arabia have emerged in Yemen, but Sanaa has made it clear that it would not tolerate foreign forces in its country, stating that the UAE is actively attempting to interfere in Yemen peace talks.

Sanaa insists that negotiations should involve only the coalition led by Saudi Arabia, hinting at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and calling for Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue free from external interference.Sources in Sanaa, including one close to Ansarallah, have informed Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar that the UAE's efforts to disrupt the peace process by repeatedly attempting to participate in negotiations between Sanaa and Riyadh, making significant progress recently.Sanaa anticipated Abu Dhabi's influence on its loyal militias to obstruct any peace deal, fearing it would lose its role in southern Yemen and access to Yemeni ports, airports, and islands, particularly Socotra Island.Moreover, some southern factions have initiated dialogue with Sanaa regarding the "southern issue." A source from the "Southern Peaceful Movement" participating in national dialogue emphasized that this issue is a national one, unrelated to the UAE or Britain.They stressed the need to resolve southern grievances within the framework of national unity, accusing Abu Dhabi of exploiting these grievances for short-term colonial agendas.The UAE aims to establish itself as a third-party mediator in Sanaa-Riyadh negotiations, despite the Emirati press downplaying Riyadh's significance. This move coincides with Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of the "Southern Transitional Council," stepping back from his previous threats to undermine a peace agreement. Al-Zubaidi and council leaders have shown a willingness to engage in dialogue with Sanaa, responding to Saudi pressure over their stance on peace talks.Madram Abu Siraj, head of the Political Bureau of the "Southern Revolutionary Movement Council," criticized Al-Zubaidi's intentions, suggesting he is merely following UAE directives and lacks decision-making power. While acknowledging the right of any political component to dialogue with Sanaa, Abu Siraj noted that Al-Zubaidi is bound by the 2019 Riyadh Agreement and cannot oppose the freeze on the southern issue.Hussein Al-Azzi, deputy foreign minister in the rescue government, urged local opponents to enter dialogue, attributing the problem to their alignment with foreign powers. He believes abandoning this approach will create a conducive environment for Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue.In contrast to Sanaa's demand for the complete withdrawal of foreign forces within a specified timeframe as a precondition for a forthcoming peace plan, the so-called "Presidential Council" expanded the authority of US forces in southern provinces. They called for increased US involvement in combating terrorist organizations in southern Yemen. This move led to anger in southern provinces and displeased Saudi Arabia, which boycotted the "Presidential Council's" UN speech, accusing the coalition of marginalizing the council in negotiations with Sanaa.Sanaa remains steadfast in its position on foreign forces, emphasizing that they are within its sights. Should they refuse withdrawal under a peace agreement, Sanaa's forces consider them legitimate targets. Recent demonstrations of Sanaa's capabilities show their ability to strike targets in the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea, and even Socotra Island.