Iranian Jet-Powered Drone Armed with New Air-Based Missile

Islam Times - Iranian experts have adapted a homegrown surface-to-air missile for the ‘Karrar’ jet-powered drone, a top commander said.

Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Sunday that his forces have managed to furnish Karrar drone with a heat-seeking air-to-air missile with a range of 8 kilometers.After a year and a half of research and trial, the Air Defense experts made a series of technical modifications to “Majid” surface-to-air missile and turned it into an air-based missile, he said.He said the Karrar drone has been armed with Majid missile, whose warhead can detonate various aerial targets.Karrar is the first Iranian military drone that has set a service ceiling record by reaching an altitude of 47,000 feet.The drone has in the past given radar and radio warnings to foreign aircraft that have been approaching Iran’s coastal waters or its flight information region (FIR).Known as an advanced interceptor drone, Karrar is among the new generation of Iran’s jet drones, configured to intercept the enemy’s flying objects. It enables the country’s armed forces to conduct a broader range of air defense operations at high altitudes.