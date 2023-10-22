0
Sunday 22 October 2023 - 10:32

Iranian Jet-Powered Drone Armed with New Air-Based Missile

Story Code : 1090290
Iranian Jet-Powered Drone Armed with New Air-Based Missile
Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said on Sunday that his forces have managed to furnish Karrar drone with a heat-seeking air-to-air missile with a range of 8 kilometers.

After a year and a half of research and trial, the Air Defense experts made a series of technical modifications to “Majid” surface-to-air missile and turned it into an air-based missile, he said.

He said the Karrar drone has been armed with Majid missile, whose warhead can detonate various aerial targets.

Karrar is the first Iranian military drone that has set a service ceiling record by reaching an altitude of 47,000 feet.

The drone has in the past given radar and radio warnings to foreign aircraft that have been approaching Iran’s coastal waters or its flight information region (FIR).

Known as an advanced interceptor drone, Karrar is among the new generation of Iran’s jet drones, configured to intercept the enemy’s flying objects. It enables the country’s armed forces to conduct a broader range of air defense operations at high altitudes.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russian Diplomat: Taking over Palestinian Lands for Settlements Should End
Russian Diplomat: Taking over Palestinian Lands for Settlements Should End
Israeli Attacks Knock Out Syrian Airports, Kill Two
Israeli Attacks Knock Out Syrian Airports, Kill Two
22 October 2023
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
EU Staffers Criticize von der Leyen’s ‘Uncontrolled’ Support for ‘Israel’
21 October 2023
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
Beijing Says Nuclear Weapons Only Intended for ‘Self-Defense’
21 October 2023
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
Iran Presses UNSC To Stop ‘Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza
21 October 2023
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
UN Warns of Gaza Genocide Risk
20 October 2023
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
US Navy Warship, Military Bases Targeted in ME
20 October 2023
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
Hezbollah Slams Criminal ‘Israeli’ Policies against Civilians, Journalists
20 October 2023
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Church Sheltering Displaced People
20 October 2023
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
Iran Raps US Veto of UNSC Resolution for Humanitarian Pause in Gaza War
19 October 2023
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Sites across All Borders
19 October 2023
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
Troops Wounded as Drones Targeted US Occupation Bases in Iraq
19 October 2023
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
Raisi: Flames of US-‘Israeli’ Bombs to Soon Devour the Zionists
18 October 2023