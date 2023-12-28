Yemen Issues Stern Warning on US-Backed Israel Continuing Gaza War

Islam Times - Yemen has warned “Israel” of a very harsh response if “Israel genocidal war on Gaza continues.

Yemen’s Defense Minister in the National Salvation Government, Major General Mohammad al-Atifi, said on Wednesday “We are ready to deliver the harshest, most painful and powerful blow to the enemies if they continue to commit crimes against the Palestinian nation, or if they seek to violate and harm Yemen's security and sovereignty.”“Yemen has many strategic options and will not hesitate to take them if deemed necessary,” he said, addressing a joint meeting of the country's military and security leaders.Al-Atifi further asserted that all security forces are on high alert to carry out their duty in cooperation and coordination with the armed forces.Yemeni forces have been staging missile and drone attacks against vessels heading towards “Israeli” ports in support of Palestinians in war-torn Gaza and against targets across the occupied territories.Al-Atifi described Yemen’s stance of strong opposition to the “Israeli” genocide as a “religious and moral position consistent with all humanitarian and international laws.”The meeting, meanwhile, warned the United States against proceeding with its plan to form a Washington-led naval coalition against the Yemeni attacks in the Red Sea.“We warn US against consequences of militarizing the sea and harming the security of international navigation in service of the “Israeli” entity,” the Yemeni leaders stated, noting that “We will deter anyone who thinks of diverting the Yemeni Republic from its firm position towards the [‘Israeli’ regime's] oppression of the Palestinian people.”Major General Abdul Karim al-Houthi, the National Salvation Government's Interior Minister, also said, “All Yemeni security forces are in a state of high readiness to carry out their duty in cooperation with the Armed Forces to implement the directives of leader of Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.”