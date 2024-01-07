Jordan King Asks US to Push for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Islam Times - Jordan’s King Abdullah has warned against the "catastrophic repercussions" of Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, calling on the United States to push for an immediate ceasefire in the besieged territory.

King Abdullah made the remarks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday while emphasizing the urgent need to address the tragic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Press TV reported.He also reiterated the important role Washington plays in bringing pressure for an immediate truce in Gaza, protecting civilians, and ensuring the efficient delivery of medical and humanitarian aid.King Abdullah further denounced as a “clear violation of international law” the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, underscoring the need to enable Palestinians to return to their homes.He went on to say that the kingdom strongly rejects any attempts to separate Gaza and the West Bank, emphasizing that the region won't witness stability without a just solution to the Palestinian cause and achieving comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution.King Abdullah also condemned the Israeli settlers’ acts of violence against Palestinians and the repeated violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in the occupied city of al-Quds, calling for addressing these issues to prevent further escalation in the region.Blinken arrived in Jordan late on Saturday as part of his Middle East tour aimed at preventing a regional escalation of Israel's war on Gaza. The US official will travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates later on Sunday.The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.The relentless military campaign has killed more than 22,800 people, most of them children and women. At least 58,166 Palestinians have also been wounded.