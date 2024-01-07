0
Sunday 7 January 2024 - 21:35

Jordan King Asks US to Push for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

Story Code : 1107690
Jordan King Asks US to Push for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza
King Abdullah made the remarks during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday while emphasizing the urgent need to address the tragic humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Press TV reported.

He also reiterated the important role Washington plays in bringing pressure for an immediate truce in Gaza, protecting civilians, and ensuring the efficient delivery of medical and humanitarian aid.

King Abdullah further denounced as a “clear violation of international law” the forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, underscoring the need to enable Palestinians to return to their homes.

He went on to say that the kingdom strongly rejects any attempts to separate Gaza and the West Bank, emphasizing that the region won't witness stability without a just solution to the Palestinian cause and achieving comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution.

King Abdullah also condemned the Israeli settlers’ acts of violence against Palestinians and the repeated violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in the occupied city of al-Quds, calling for addressing these issues to prevent further escalation in the region.

Blinken arrived in Jordan late on Saturday as part of his Middle East tour aimed at preventing a regional escalation of Israel's war on Gaza. The US official will travel to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates later on Sunday. 

The Israeli regime waged the war on Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s atrocities against Palestinians.

The relentless military campaign has killed more than 22,800 people, most of them children and women. At least 58,166 Palestinians have also been wounded.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
7 January 2024
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
7 January 2024
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
7 January 2024
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
6 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
6 January 2024
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
6 January 2024
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
6 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
5 January 2024
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
5 January 2024
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
5 January 2024
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea 'Serious' Threat to International Shipping
5 January 2024
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
5 January 2024