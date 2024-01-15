0
Monday 15 January 2024 - 00:18

Venezuela ’Strongly’ Condemned the Bombing of Yemen

On Monday, Yvan Gil Pinto, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela, released a statement on his social media account, expressing that Venezuela vehemently denounces the military strikes on Yemen carried out by the United States, Britain, and other nations. This illicit action breaches international laws and adds to the growing instability in the region.

In this statement, the Venezuelan government restated its endorsement for putting an end to what it terms the "genocide" committed by the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip. Furthermore, it expressed support for the official recognition of Palestine as an independent country, emphasizing these steps as integral to achieving peace in the West Asia region.

The government of Venezuela emphasized: "The only way to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East is an immediate commitment to all United Nations resolutions to establish an independent and free Palestine and to stop the genocide in the Gaza Strip, which is being carried out by Israel."

Caracas also urged the international community to take all necessary actions and pressure to restore legality and international justice in the region and prevent the escalation of conflicts resulting from the "barbarism of Israel in Palestine."

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla underscored, while condemning the military assaults by the United States and NATO allies on Yemen as a clear "violation of international laws," that such actions contribute to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

On the morning of January 12, in response to a UN Security Council resolution, the United States and Britain commenced attacks on Yemeni forces' positions. According to a statement from the Yemeni armed forces, the assaults by American and British forces targeted multiple provinces in Yemen, leading to the martyrdom of five people and injuries to six armed forces personnel.

These offensives, conducted in backing of the Zionist regime, were prompted by Yemen's recent operations targeting ships affiliated with Israeli companies or bound for the ports of this regime. In response to military aggressions, Yemeni authorities have issued a warning, stating that they perceive all American and British interests as valid targets. They assert their intention to persist in operations against Israeli targets until the Zionist regime ceases its attacks on Gaza.
