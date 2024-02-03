0
Saturday 3 February 2024 - 08:36

Iran Develops New Copter Missile System

Story Code : 1113590
Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi and Army Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari paid a visit to an exhibition of the latest military achievements of the local defense industries on Saturday.

A range of products were showcased in the exhibition, including combat simulation systems, self-protection systems, various long-range cruise missiles, anti-tank missiles, reconnaissance and suicide drones, flight simulation systems, heavy trucks, and artillery equipment.

A new product put on display at the event was the Qadr-29 missile system that can be installed on Bell 206 helicopters.

The homegrown system fires missiles with a warhead weighing four kilograms at a range of 150 kilometers and can be used in diverse operations.

The exhibition also included an integrated missile system paired with the Bell AH-1 Cobra choppers that allows the pilot to fire air-launched missiles, such as Almas and Qaem, using fire-and-forget missile guidance technology.

Iran is in possession of the most powerful fleet of military helicopters in West Asia.
