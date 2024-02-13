Birth Anniv. of Imam Whose Arising Protected Islam

Islam Times - The third of the Sha’ban month in the lunar calendar coincides with the birth anniversary of Imam Hussein (PBUH) whose arising has protected Islam.

On the third of Sha’ban in the year 4 A.H. the city of Medina witnessed the birth of a boy in the house of Hazrat Fatimah (PBUH) and Imam Ali (PBUH). He was later nicknamed the “Master of Martyrs.”The Holy Prophet (PBUH) named the child ‘Hussain’ just as he had named his brother, ‘Hasan’.Historians state that Arabs were unaware of these names during the period of ignorance until the Prophet named his grandsons.Rather the Holy Prophet (S) gave them these names based on divine revelation.Later this honorable name became synonymous with one who spread knowledge and faith on the earth and his remembrance enveloped all world languages and people became devoted to him.“The birth anniversary of Imam Hussain (pbuh) is a glorious day. The destiny of Islam relied on the person who was born on this day, on his movement, on his uprising, on his sacrifice, and on his sincerity,” Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said.Imam Hussain (as) is a heroic and significant historical figure. Unlike others who are eventually forgotten, the legacy of the Imam (as) will always be remembered.The occasion is also called “Guards’ Day” in the Iranian calendar.His deeds and the circumstances of his martyrdom continue to have a deep impact on society, influencing people's behavior and cultural aspects of life.The idea to dedicate a day to the Islamic Revolution's Guards Corps (IRGC) and link it to the birthday of Imam Hussain (PBUH) is a significant innovation that sets an important example.The IRGC has made a strong commitment to protect the Islamic Revolution. Imam Hussain (PBUH) embodied the concept of guardianship in all its dimensions and with every possible means. This movement was fully realized in the behavior of the Lord of the Martyrs (PBUH) during his ten-year imamate.By commemorating Imam Hussain's (PBUH) birth anniversary as Revolutionary Guards' Day, the IRGC subtly indicates its commitment to following the path of Imam Hussain (PBUH).This is significant and deeply meaningful. While some discerning critics may point out specific errors or missteps by individuals, it is valid to critique various movements, groups, individuals, as well as legal and natural entities.However, upon fair examination, it becomes evident that the IRGC has consistently upheld its pledge from the very beginning. The Corps has unwaveringly stayed on this course. While individual members may change, the collective essence of the IRGC has remained unchanged.