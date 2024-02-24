0
Saturday 24 February 2024 - 08:24

Australia Sanctions Russian Nationals, Companies

The cause for sanctions was "deportation of Ukrainian children from regions under temporary Russian control."

The full list of individuals and companies under new restrictions is not indicated yet. "We have also sanctioned targets in Russia's defense, energy, media and minerals sectors, as well as targets involved in Russia's procurement networks in Belarus, Iran and North Korea," the minister said.

In a statement, the Australian Foreign Ministry said: "Today the Australian Government has imposed further targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on 55 persons, and targeted financial sanctions on 37 entities."

The new sanctions target those involved in Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children from regions under temporary Russian control. This follows the International Criminal Court's decision to issue arrest warrants for President Putin and Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for the war crime of unlawful deportation.

We have also sanctioned targets in Russia's defence, energy, media and minerals sectors, as well as targets involved in Russia's procurement networks in Belarus, Iran and North Korea. These sanctions reflect the Australian Government's position that those supporting Russia's illegal war will face consequences.

The statement said that since the Russian war on Ukraine in February 2020, Australia imposed 1,200 sanctions on Moscow.

"Australia remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine to defend itself, and to holding those responsible for Russia's illegal and immoral invasion to account," the statement read.
