Saturday 2 March 2024 - 21:48

OIC to Hold Meeting on Palestine Next Week

Story Code : 1119933
OIC in a statement said the session will convene at at the headquarters of its General Secretariat in Jeddah on March 5., Anadolu reported.

Last November, the OIC and the Arab League held a joint summit in Riyadh, which adopted some decisions including assigning a committee to tour world capitals and seek to stop the Israeli war against the Palestinian people.

Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 have killed more than 30,000 people, most of them women and children.

The onslaught has also caused mass destruction, displacement, and conditions for famine in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
