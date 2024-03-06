Islam Times - The Canadian Lawyers for International Human Rights (CLAIHR) group, along with the Palestinian organization Al-Haq and four individuals, initiated legal action against the Ottawa government to halt Canadian companies from exporting military goods and technology to Israel.

The lawsuit, lodged in a federal court, argues that Canadian laws prohibit military exports to Israel due to the "substantial risk" that such items could violate international law amid Israel's war on Gaza and might be used to commit serious acts of violence against women and children."It's cruel and reprehensible that our government has continued to provide material support to Israel's atrocities, while at the same time cutting off humanitarian support to the victims of those same atrocities," said Hammam Farah, one of the applicants to the court.During the first two months of Israel's war on Gaza, which began on October 7, Canada authorized at least 28.5 million Canadian dollars ($21 million) worth of new permits for military exports to Israel - an amount "more than in the entire previous year," according to the applicants."This government's brazen contempt for international human rights law is shameful. That's why we've filed a lawsuit to stop illegal arms exports to Israel," CLAIHR stated on social media.Since October 7, at least 30,631 Palestinians have been killed and 72,043 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza.