Tuesday 12 March 2024 - 21:30

Canadian Muslims Use Ramadan to Push for Action on Gaza Crisis

This year's Ramadan has prompted an unprecedented campaign in Canada's Muslim community.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), along with over 300 Muslim groups, issued an ultimatum to Canadian politicians: Take action to end the war and support Palestinian rights, or you won't address congregations during Ramadan. Fatema Abdalla, NCCM's advocacy officer, highlighted the pain felt by Canadian Muslims witnessing the daily deaths and horrors in Palestine, making this Ramadan particularly challenging.

Canada, like other nations, has witnessed significant protests against the war on Gaza, which started in early October. Israel's attacks have caused widespread devastation and displacement, with the regime blocking vital aid deliveries. The UN has warned of widespread starvation and disease, while the International Court of Justice warned of a plausible risk of genocide in Gaza, calling on Israel to prevent genocidal acts.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, historically a strong ally of Israel, has faced mounting pressure to act. While initially resisting calls for a lasting ceasefire, Canada eventually backed a UN General Assembly ceasefire motion in December. However, demands persist for more decisive actions, including suspending military goods transfers to Israel to prevent their use in human rights abuses.

The Muslim community's letter reflects its growing political influence, with nearly 1.8 million Muslims in Canada according to the 2021 census. While historically supportive of Trudeau's Liberal Party, Muslims are signaling that their support is conditional on meaningful action and not just performative gestures. This shift underscores a political awakening within the community, driven by a desire for genuine engagement and respect.

Nawaz Tahir, a spokesperson for Hikma Public Affairs Council, emphasized that the Muslim community seeks concrete action from politicians, not just symbolic gestures. He noted a significant increase in anti-Muslim hate incidents in Canada since the Gaza war began, highlighting the urgent need for action against Islamophobia.

Ultimately, Muslim Canadians are calling for tangible commitments from elected officials to combat Islamophobia and demonstrate humanity in foreign policy, moving beyond symbolic gestures to meaningful action.
