Tuesday 19 March 2024 - 21:13

Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin

Russia and Iran have common views about the Israeli attacks on Gaza, the Russian leader said in a telephone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday, who contacted Putin to congratulate him on his election win.

Putin voiced Russia’s readiness for closer and more effective cooperation with Iran regarding the Gaza crisis.

He also expressed gratitude to the Iranian president for his congratulatory message.

Pointing to the comprehensive cooperation agreement between Russia and Iran, whose draft is anticipated to be finalized soon, Putin said a 77 percent rise in the trade exchanges bodes well for mutual cooperation.

He described Russia and Iran’s membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS as a perfect opportunity for stronger interaction.

For his part, Raisi congratulated Putin on his re-election as the president of Russia, expressing hope that his new term would provide a suitable ground for the promotion of cooperation between the two states.

Condemning the Zionist regime’s relentless attacks on the people of Gaza, Raisi called for effective international measures to stop the Israeli strikes, lift the blockade of Gaza, and send humanitarian aid into the enclave.

He also highlighted the common regional interests of Iran and Russia, as in the Caucasus.

Raisi said the course of developments and incidents in the South Caucasus region is delicate, voicing Iran’s readiness to maintain regional stability and safeguard its strategic interests.

Last month, the Iranian president welcomed peace negotiations between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, expressing Tehran’s readiness to guarantee strategic security in the Caucasus region.

On Monday, the president of Armenia said his country could face a war with the Azerbaijan Republic by the “end of the week” if it does not compromise and return four Azerbaijani villages it has held since the early 1990s.
