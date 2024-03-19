Yemen Military Says Targeted American Ship, Eilat Port

Islam Times - The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces said Tuesday that the Yemeni army targeted an American ship and the occupied port of Eilat in the south of the occupied territories.

According to Yemeni al-Masirah TV website, General Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces, announced the new operations of the country's army against American and Zionist regime's targets.The spokesman said in his statement on Tuesday that the navy of the Yemeni army targeted the American ship "Mado" in the Red Sea with several suitable torpedoes.He added that, "Moreover, the army's missile units fired several missiles at Israeli targets in Umm al-Rash (Eilat), located in occupied Palestine. By the grace of God, these missiles hit their targets successfully."The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces added, "By God's grace, we continue to fulfill our religious, moral and human duty towards the oppressed Palestinian nation."Saree continued that, "Our military operations will not stop until the attack on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the blockade on them ends."