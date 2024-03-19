0
Tuesday 19 March 2024 - 21:18

At least 12 Bodies Found after Gang Attacks in Haiti

Story Code : 1123718
At least 12 Bodies Found after Gang Attacks in Haiti
Gunmen looted homes in the mountainous communities of Laboule and Thomassin before sunrise on Monday, forcing residents to flee as some called radio stations pleading for police, Al Jazeera reported.

At least 12 bodies were found in the affluent neighborhood of Petion-Ville on the outskirts of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, as tensions simmer pending the announcement of a new government.

The neighbourhoods had remained largely peaceful despite a surge in gang attacks across Port-au-Prince that began on February 29.

The bodies of the victims, who had been shot, were removed from the main road leading into the suburb and from outside a fuel station, the Reuters and Associated Press news agencies reported.

The latest attacks have raised concerns that gang violence will not end, despite Prime Minister Ariel Henry announcing nearly a week ago that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created. The council will have seven voting members and two observers from different political coalitions and sectors of society.

Gang leaders, who have long sought to remove Henry, have warned of a “battle” for Haiti and threatened politicians who join the transition council. Meanwhile, residents are facing worsening shortages of food and medical care.

Haiti has seen years of unrest that took a sharp turn to the worst after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
US Should Ditch
US Should Ditch 'Microphone Diplomacy' for Nuclear Disarmament: China
19 March 2024
Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin
Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin
19 March 2024
Netanyahu
Netanyahu's Cabinet under Pressure; Far-Right Ministers Threaten to Resign
19 March 2024
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
19 March 2024
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
19 March 2024
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
19 March 2024
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
19 March 2024
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
18 March 2024
Islamic Resistance Continues Attacking IOF Border Sites in Support of Gaza
Islamic Resistance Continues Attacking IOF Border Sites in Support of Gaza
18 March 2024
Putin Set to Win After 95.04% of Ballots Counted
Putin Set to Win After 95.04% of Ballots Counted
18 March 2024
Tensions High After Pakistan Launches Cross-Border Attacks into Afghanistan
Tensions High After Pakistan Launches Cross-Border Attacks into Afghanistan
18 March 2024
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Air Base in Occupied Golan with Drones
Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Air Base in Occupied Golan with Drones
18 March 2024