At least 12 Bodies Found after Gang Attacks in Haiti

Gunmen looted homes in the mountainous communities of Laboule and Thomassin before sunrise on Monday, forcing residents to flee as some called radio stations pleading for police, Al Jazeera reported.At least 12 bodies were found in the affluent neighborhood of Petion-Ville on the outskirts of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, as tensions simmer pending the announcement of a new government.The neighbourhoods had remained largely peaceful despite a surge in gang attacks across Port-au-Prince that began on February 29.The bodies of the victims, who had been shot, were removed from the main road leading into the suburb and from outside a fuel station, the Reuters and Associated Press news agencies reported.The latest attacks have raised concerns that gang violence will not end, despite Prime Minister Ariel Henry announcing nearly a week ago that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created. The council will have seven voting members and two observers from different political coalitions and sectors of society.Gang leaders, who have long sought to remove Henry, have warned of a “battle” for Haiti and threatened politicians who join the transition council. Meanwhile, residents are facing worsening shortages of food and medical care.Haiti has seen years of unrest that took a sharp turn to the worst after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021.