Tuesday 19 March 2024 - 21:35

Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports

As per Axios, which references two Israeli officials and a reliable source, the Israeli delegation, led by Mossad chief David Barnea, engaged in discussions with Qatari and Egyptian mediators under the leadership of Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

An Israeli senior official revealed to the US news platform that this round of negotiations is anticipated to span at least two weeks, with the Israeli delegation remaining in Doha for detailed discussions alongside the Qatari and Egyptian mediators.

The mediating parties are facilitating dialogue between the Israeli and Hamas delegations, which are situated in distinct areas of the same Doha compound.

While acknowledging the arduous nature of the process, the official expressed determination to pursue an agreement, stating, "It is going to be a long, difficult, and complex process but we want to try and get a deal."

Additional reports from The Times of Israel corroborate the commencement of talks, suggesting that Barnea may return to the Israeli-occupied territories on Tuesday while the Israeli negotiating team continues their stay in Doha.

At present, there has been no immediate response from Hamas or the involved mediating nations.
