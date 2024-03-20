0
Wednesday 20 March 2024 - 11:10

“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”

Story Code : 1123763
“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”
This is the "first time" that “Israeli” authorities admit that a Yemeni aerial object entered occupied Palestinian airspace and exploded upon detonation, “Israeli” broadcaster Channel 13 reported.

The broadcaster said that the missile circumvented “Israeli” anti-air systems and impacted "Eilat" on Monday.

According to Channel 13, the cruise missile hit its target at 2:00 am [local time] on Monday.

The “Israeli” military claimed that the missile was being monitored by the “Israeli” Air Force but did not down it. However, it said that the incident is being investigated, raising question marks about a possible failure of “Israeli” anti-air systems.

Correspondent to Channel 13, Amlog Boker, said that the incident "was a serious and important mistake," saying that the cruise missile was not detected by “Israeli” anti-air systems, which usually alert settlers of incoming attacks ahead of impact.

He said that the missile was launched from Yemen and struck its target after two hours of flight, carrying tens of kilograms of explosives that could have caused a "major catastrophe".

Earlier on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the armed forces had targeted the “Israeli” settlement of "Eilat" with a number of cruise missiles, citing the name of the Palestinian town on which the settlement was built.

"Our forces fired several cruise missiles at ‘Israeli’ targets in the Umm al-Rashrash region in southern occupied Palestine," he added.

He stressed that these operations come in support of the Palestinian people, who are still facing “Israeli” aggression and siege, and in response to the US and British aggression on Yemen.

Saree reiterated that the armed forces’ military operations will not cease until the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza stops and the blockade imposed on the Palestinian people in the Strip is lifted.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
South Africa: “Israel” Sets Precedent for Countries to Defy Top UN Court
South Africa: “Israel” Sets Precedent for Countries to Defy Top UN Court
20 March 2024
“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”
“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”
20 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Entity’s Ben Gurion Airport Twice in One Week
Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Entity’s Ben Gurion Airport Twice in One Week
20 March 2024
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
19 March 2024
US Should Ditch
US Should Ditch 'Microphone Diplomacy' for Nuclear Disarmament: China
19 March 2024
Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin
Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin
19 March 2024
Netanyahu
Netanyahu's Cabinet under Pressure; Far-Right Ministers Threaten to Resign
19 March 2024
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
19 March 2024
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
19 March 2024
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
19 March 2024
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
19 March 2024
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
18 March 2024