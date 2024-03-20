Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi urged serious practical steps to stop the “Israeli” entity’s aggression on Gaza in his New Year message to Asian countries celebrating Nowruz.

The Iranian president said Nowruz is a message of peace and peaceful coexistence and also a symbol of reconciliation.“This year, we, the countries of the Nowruz civilization zone, are celebrating this auspicious occasion while the oppressed and powerful people of Gaza are facing the brutal attacks of the usurper Zionist entity, and are also under complete siege, being deprived of having access to basic health and livelihood facilities and are in danger of starvation and famine,” Raisi said.Addressing the leaders and people of the countries of the Nowruz civilization zone, he further underlined that “It is our human duty to use our capabilities to take serious practical steps to stop the attacks of the Zionist entity and send humanitarian aid to the oppressed people of Gaza.”In a separate New Year message addressed to the Iranian people, Raisi hailed Gaza’s resolute resistance against the brutal “Israeli” onslaught."The global powers used all their might to annihilate the two million free people of Gaza,” he said, adding that “They provided the Zionists with everything from the newest and most modern bunker-busting bombs to billions of dollars, but they could not succeed."In his remarks, Raisi also addressed his administration’s economic policy, touting achievements including an increase in the economic growth rate to around six percent in the previous Iranian year and attracting 11 billion dollars in foreign direct investment.He noted that his administration has enhanced cooperation with neighboring countries, as well as with Latin America and Africa, and has joined influential international groupings, including BRICS.Raisi asserted that the Iranian economy is expected to continue to grow in the new Iranian year.“I assure you that with the participation of you dear and noble people, the year 1403 will be the year of greater boom in production and economy, further reduction of the inflation rate, and extensive service to the dear people.”