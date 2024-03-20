Canada to Stop Arms Sales to “Israel”

Islam Times - Canada’s Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced that his country will halt future arms sales to “Israel”.

The statement came after the parliament passed a resolution on the matter amid a growing push among MPs to condemn “Israel’s” aggression on Gaza, which has entered its sixth month.Despite the non-binding nature of the document, Joly confirmed that the government will cease the transfer of weapons to “Israel”. “It is a real thing,” she said, answering a reporter’s question.The parliamentary motion was part of a larger vote originally put forward by the minority left-leaning New Democrats [NDP].The resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza was passed on Monday.The document calls on Ottawa to “cease the further authorization and transfer of arms exports to ‘Israel’,” the CBC reported on Tuesday. The original text demanded the suspension “of all trade in military goods and technology with ‘Israel’.”The resolution also calls for “the establishment of the State of Palestine as part of a negotiated two-state solution.”