0
Wednesday 20 March 2024 - 11:13

“Israelis” Block Streets: Call for Release of Captives & Immediate Elections

Story Code : 1123766
“Israelis” Block Streets: Call for Release of Captives & Immediate Elections
Demonstrators unfurled a sign with pictures of members of the war cabinet that read: “It’s on you, don’t come back from Qatar without a deal.”

The three members of the war cabinet are the Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant, and Minister Benny Gantz.

The demonstration came as “Israeli” negotiators are in Qatar for talks via mediators to reach a temporary ceasefire deal that would include the release of captives.

Meanwhile, “Israelis” calling for immediate elections demonstrated outside the houses of coalition Knesset members. Protests were held at the homes of senior Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, so-called Education Minister Yoav, MK Gila Gamliel, Danny Danon, and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
Raisi Urges Action to Stop US-‘Israeli’ Gaza Genocide
South Africa: “Israel” Sets Precedent for Countries to Defy Top UN Court
South Africa: “Israel” Sets Precedent for Countries to Defy Top UN Court
20 March 2024
“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”
“Israeli” Military Admits in a First: Yemeni Missile Struck “Eilat”
20 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Entity’s Ben Gurion Airport Twice in One Week
Iraqi Resistance Targets “Israeli” Entity’s Ben Gurion Airport Twice in One Week
20 March 2024
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
Israel and Hamas Commence Truce Negotiations in Doha: Media Reports
19 March 2024
US Should Ditch
US Should Ditch 'Microphone Diplomacy' for Nuclear Disarmament: China
19 March 2024
Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin
Russia Shares Views with Iran on Gaza War: Putin
19 March 2024
Netanyahu
Netanyahu's Cabinet under Pressure; Far-Right Ministers Threaten to Resign
19 March 2024
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
“Israel” Attacks Syrian Military Sites near Damascus
19 March 2024
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
Turkey’s Erdogan Considering Military Ops in Iraq and Syria
19 March 2024
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
IRGC Warns of Retaliation: West’s Exploitation of Iranian Oil A Thing of the Past
19 March 2024
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
UN Alarmed by Civilian Casualties in Myanmar Attacks against Muslim Rohingya
19 March 2024
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
Airstrike Reported on City of Eilat in Occupied Territories
18 March 2024