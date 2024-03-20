“Israelis” Block Streets: Call for Release of Captives & Immediate Elections

Islam Times - Family members of the “Israeli” captives and their supporters blocked a main Tel Aviv highway during rush hour Wednesday morning in a protest calling on the government to reach a deal to free the captives in the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators unfurled a sign with pictures of members of the war cabinet that read: “It’s on you, don’t come back from Qatar without a deal.”The three members of the war cabinet are the Zionist entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, War Minister Yoav Gallant, and Minister Benny Gantz.The demonstration came as “Israeli” negotiators are in Qatar for talks via mediators to reach a temporary ceasefire deal that would include the release of captives.Meanwhile, “Israelis” calling for immediate elections demonstrated outside the houses of coalition Knesset members. Protests were held at the homes of senior Likud MK Yuli Edelstein, so-called Education Minister Yoav, MK Gila Gamliel, Danny Danon, and Environmental Protection Minister Idit Silman.