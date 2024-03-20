0
Wednesday 20 March 2024 - 11:14

US Real Face: F-35 Sale to ‘Israel’ Continues Despite Gaza Genocide

Story Code : 1123767
US Real Face: F-35 Sale to ‘Israel’ Continues Despite Gaza Genocide
The part of the package of arms transfers that the US will notify to Congress is a new shipment of precision-guided munitions worth more than $1bn dollars and a $2.5bn sale of F-35 fighter jets, Josh Paul, the former director of congressional and public affairs for the State Department’s bureau of political-military affairs said.

The sales are notable because they come amid rising tensions between Biden and Netanyahu over the course of the fighting in Gaza.

On Monday, US so-called national security advisor Jake Sullivan said that Biden warned his “Israeli” counterpart it would be a “mistake” to launch a full-scale ground invasion of Rafah, the southern Gaza city where 1.5 million Palestinians are sheltering.

Sullivan characterized Biden and Netanyahu’s call as “businesslike”, saying that Biden rejected the “strawman” argument that opposing an invasion of Rafah meant there was daylight between the US and Israel over defeating Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Tensions came to a boil last week after Biden praised a speech by Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer calling for elections in “Israel” to replace Netanyahu. The US president was also caught on a hot mic, saying he needed to have a “come to Jesus” moment with Netanyahu.

“Despite the change in tone regarding humanitarian assistance and the very real frustrations with Netanyahu, below the surface the weapons not only continue to flow, but there has been no shift in the thinking whatsoever when it comes to the underlying defense trade relationship,” Paul said.

A report in Axios on Tuesday seemed to downplay tensions between the two, reporting that two sources with knowledge of the call said President Biden told Netanyahu that "he is not trying to undermine him politically".

Arms transfers are the US’s greatest source of leverage with “Israel”. The US provides its ally with $3.5bn a year in military aid. In addition, the White House has earmarked almost $15bn more for “Israel” that is stuck in Congress.

 
