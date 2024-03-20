Resistance Applauds Heroic Op. of Palestinian Man Against Shin Bet Agents

Islam Times - A Palestinian man has carried out a heroic operation against the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] in the occupied West Bank, injuring two of the entity’s agents.

Resistance movements applauded the heroic act of Ziad Hamran and warned the “Israeli” entity that such operations would escalate in all parts of occupied lands.Hamran, 30, from the northern West Bank city of Jenin, conducted the operation against the “Israeli” entity’s brutal force Shin Bet in the Gush Etzion settlement bloc in the southern West Bank on Tuesday.Two agents of the Shin Bet were wounded, one of them seriously, in the "Gush Etzion" operation.The Shin Bet said that the gunman opened fire at the two officers, who were carrying out routine security operations in the area.According to Palestinian resistance sources and some Hebrew-language media reports, Hamran arranged a meeting with the two agents in the Beit Fajjar forest near Bethlehem, an area "prohibited" for Palestinians.He deceived them into thinking that he wanted to be a collaborator for the occupation entity.Within minutes, he opened fire from point-blank range, shooting one of them in the chest, wounding him seriously.The action is reminiscent of the operation of the “Shin Bet Hunter”, martyr Abdul Moneim Abu Hmeid, the brother of heroic prisoner martyr Nasser Abu Hmeid.Thirty years ago, Al-Qassam fighter Abdul Moneim of Al-Ama'ri Camp near Ramallah lured Shin Bet officer Noam Cohen into a meeting in Beitunia, killing him instantly after making Noam think that he was able to be recruited.Al-Quds Brigades – Beit Ummar Brigade in a statement congratulated the “Gush Etzion” operation, which came within the framework of the ongoing response to the entity’s genocidal war in the Gaza Strip.“These heroic acts will escalate in all parts of our occupied country, in response to the continuing crimes committed by the Zionist enemy, which come in the midst of the month of jihad and victories, despite all the repressive security measures,” the statement said.The Fatah Al-Intifada Movement also congratulated “the heroic shooting operation near the Etzion settlement south of the city of Bethlehem.”“This heroic operation, in the blessed month of Ramadan, confirms that this Zionist enemy has no security on our land, and that our resistance will continue until the liberation of all Palestine and the sweeping away of this occupation from our land,” the movement said in a statement.“The heroic operations carried out by the sons of our Palestinian people, in every inch of our occupied land, come in the context of the natural and legitimate response to the terrorism of the occupation and its escalating crimes against our people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, al-Quds [Jerusalem] and every place on the occupied land of Palestine,” the statement added.“We in the Fatah Al-Intifada movement and all factions of the resistance will confront with all our strength the terrorism of the Zionist occupation, and we will protect our al-Quds and our al-Aqsa and all our occupied land,” the statement said.“We will defend it with comprehensive resistance, which will continue to deter the occupation and curb its aggression, until its departure from our land. It is a revolution until victory.”